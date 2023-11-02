I am done with relationships – Sister Derby declares after multiple heartbreaks

Sister Derby expressed that she has experienced hurt when the care and love she gives to her partner is not reciprocated. This disappointment has influenced her decision to remain single and focus on herself.

In an interview with Okay FM, Sister Derby elaborated on her choice to stay single. She highlighted that her caring and kind nature leads her to invest a great deal in her relationships, which can be emotionally taxing.

She also shared her annoyance when men take advantage of her kindness after she's shown them love and care.

