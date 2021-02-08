Ebony, then 21 years of age, died through a gory accident 8 days away from 16th February 2018, her 22nd birth. In marking the 3rd year commemoration of the passing of the singer, her sister, Yaa Oforiwaa Opoku-Kwarteng, is paying tribute to her.

She shared a black and white photo of herself with the late singer and wrote "today marks exactly 3yrs you departed Yet the wounds and heartbreak feels fresh, like it happened moments ago".

She concluded her message in the post above saying that "forever In our Hearts. Keep on Resting Well Nana".

Ebony, with a friend, Franky Kuri, and a military officer, Atsu Vondee, in a jeep, lost their lives on Thursday night, after their car collided with an oncoming VIP bus, when their driver tried to avoid a heap of sand in their lane.

Ebony with her P.A, Franky Kuri

According to a report by the Ghana Police report, the accident occurred near Abesewa in the Brong Ahafo Region whilst she was returning Sunyani to Accra.

The "Poison" singer's death came as a shock to the country as she was just nearing her prime as a budding musician with several hit songs like 'Kupe', 'Maame Hwe' among others.

Ebony, real name Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, was booked for a concert in March 2018 in Belgium, her first show abroad, before she passed.

Her death attracted coverage from the International press and tributes from top Ghanaian dignitaries like H.E President Nana Addo, Former President John Mahama among others.