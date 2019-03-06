In a Snapchat post, the controversial actress said no man wants to spend his hard-earned money on a whore.

According to her, men love women who are exclusive and will therefore not spend their money on just anyone.

“Sleeping with different men will never make you successful or rich. No man will spend on a hoe. Men love women who are exlusive. Don’t believe everything your read on social media and don’t believe in rumours and gossips,” she wrote.

Moesha’s recent statement is in stark contract with her tone during her controversial interview with the CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour last year.

The socialite became an object of public scrutiny after she said on CNN’s “Sex & Love Around The World” series that, in Ghana, many women rely of married men to survive due to the tough economic conditions.

The actress rose to the social media trends at the time, andwas subsequently criticised by the public both on the airwaves and on social media.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also released a strong-worded statement condemning Moesha for tagging Ghanaian women along in her comment.