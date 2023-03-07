Snowfall: Popular American series features David Dontoh with lead stars in Ghana Kente

In the opening, Leon is seen strolling the routes of the Makola Market with Wanda while dressed in indigenous Batakari garb. A wall bill quoting former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings hung at the 4.00 minute mark haunting Leon with the words:

“The errors of the past must be corrected in order to re-establish the confidence of our people in a secure future”

Snowfall stars just took Ghanaian kente to next level Pulse Ghana

In this episode, the series examines how slavery in Africa evolved from a tribal warfare practice to a brutally enforced way of life after Europeans began exploiting the continent.

Door of No Return alludes to the final door through which Africans were forced before being shipped to the New World. The fortified castle of Cape Coast, Ghana, was a major hub on the Atlantic slave trade’s route.

Veteran actor David Dontoh plays a tour guide, Likem, who shows Leon and Wanda around Cape Coast Castle and explains the history of slavery in Africa under colonial rule in a captivating narration.

Leon and Wanda surprise everyone by getting married on the gorgeous Cape Coast beach, dress in colorful Kente and gold ornaments, exchanging rings against the sunlit backdrop of the water.

The episode features some of the most breath-taking sights you’ll see close to the sea in Cape Coast on a bright day.

