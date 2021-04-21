RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Social media reacts to Akuapem Poloo's bail and Nana Agradaa's arrest

Akuapem Poloo has been granted bail whilst Nana Agradaa has been arrested and social media users are having a field day with the developing stories.

An Accra High Court on Wednesday granted the Ghanaian socialite GHC80,000 bail with two sureties to be justified. Convicted Akuapem Poloo was serving a 90-day jail time for posting a nude photo on social media.

In other news, popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Nana Agradaa, has been arrested by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority.

Ursula Owusu, Minister of Communication, confirmed Nana Agradaa was picked up last night and in police custody. "The team arrested the offenders among which included the owner of Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and seized two (2) equipment each used in the illegal transmission," she stated.

With both Nana Agradaa and Akuapem Poloo being Ghanaian socialites, social media users have been reacting to their related stories in rib-cracking ways which are trending online.

See the posts below for the reactions.

