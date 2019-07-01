In a screenshot pulse.com.gh has sighted from her Instastory, the actress has angrily cursed all those that concoct negative stories about her, emphasizing that misfortunes will soon be falling their way.

Furious Fella Makafui added that she should just be given only one week and her curses will be manifesting. "I am always in my lane yet you guys are always looking for my trouble" she lamented in the post.

READ ALSO: I am not a thief, I am only spoilt - Fella Makafui

Further expressing her anger, an excerpt of her post reads “we no dey hate on person like this, which level. Aaa wassup I dey owe any of you?” In another line, she wrote “some of you will die before your time and I swear with everything that I have”

Read more from the post below and tell us what you think.