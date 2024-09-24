Some tried to use my 'Gologolo’ song to mock my nomination - Alan's running mate

Kwame, formerly known as E-Nice, told Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s 'Personality Profile' that while he received many well-wishes, some people mocked him by referencing ‘Gologolo’, a song he released years ago.
Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso, a former member of the defunct music group Echo, has opened up about how some individuals attempted to undermine his appointment as running mate for Alan Kyerematen, the Presidential Candidate for the Movement for Change.
When asked about the feedback he had received after his nomination as running mate, he quipped, “‘Gologolo’ feedback.”
Elaborating further, he explained that some individuals, likely influenced by political biases, attempted to distract from his personality and accomplishments by focusing on the song he had produced.
“They tried to ridicule the music and belittle the relevance of my nomination, saying ‘Ghana is a cartoon station in heaven, this is a joke’, implying that I am just a musician who did ‘Gologolo’,” he said.
Kwame pointed out that these detractors may have overlooked the fact that music serves many purposes, including bringing joy to people.
“You know, music speaks to the heart and soul, and it has a way of lifting you from your lowest moment to your highest. Oftentimes, people even contemplate suicide, but hearing a certain song can stop them from going through with it,” he explained.
Despite the mockery, Kwame acknowledged that the criticism brought him increased visibility.
“Once they put that narrative out, the commentaries propelled the story, and by the grace of God, everyone got to know. I remember when the video had just 100 views, as YouTube wasn’t as prevalent back then. The last time I checked, it had over 12,000 views. This showed that people were curious about who I was, digging to find out more,” he added.
Kwame also revealed that his decision to accept Alan Kyerematen’s offer to be his running mate stemmed from Kyerematen’s commitment to elevating the youth to the top levels of decision-making.
About Kwame Owusu Danso
Kwame was a member of the hiplife group Echo. They had hits such as ‘Gologolo’ and ‘Shikome’, after winning the 2008 Ghana edition of the Nescafe African Revelation.
Described publicly as a lawyer, broadcaster, political activist, pan-Africanist, corporate strategist, and rhythm man, Kwame sees himself simply as a youth rights advocate.