Some tried to use my 'Gologolo’ song to mock my nomination - Alan's running mate

E-Nice Pulse Ghana

When asked about the feedback he had received after his nomination as running mate, he quipped, “‘Gologolo’ feedback.”

Elaborating further, he explained that some individuals, likely influenced by political biases, attempted to distract from his personality and accomplishments by focusing on the song he had produced.

“They tried to ridicule the music and belittle the relevance of my nomination, saying ‘Ghana is a cartoon station in heaven, this is a joke’, implying that I am just a musician who did ‘Gologolo’,” he said.

Alan Cash Pulse Ghana

Kwame pointed out that these detractors may have overlooked the fact that music serves many purposes, including bringing joy to people.

“You know, music speaks to the heart and soul, and it has a way of lifting you from your lowest moment to your highest. Oftentimes, people even contemplate suicide, but hearing a certain song can stop them from going through with it,” he explained.

Despite the mockery, Kwame acknowledged that the criticism brought him increased visibility.

“Once they put that narrative out, the commentaries propelled the story, and by the grace of God, everyone got to know. I remember when the video had just 100 views, as YouTube wasn’t as prevalent back then. The last time I checked, it had over 12,000 views. This showed that people were curious about who I was, digging to find out more,” he added.

Kwame also revealed that his decision to accept Alan Kyerematen’s offer to be his running mate stemmed from Kyerematen’s commitment to elevating the youth to the top levels of decision-making.

About Kwame Owusu Danso

Kwame was a member of the hiplife group Echo. They had hits such as ‘Gologolo’ and ‘Shikome’, after winning the 2008 Ghana edition of the Nescafe African Revelation.

