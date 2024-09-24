ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Some tried to use my 'Gologolo’ song to mock my nomination - Alan's running mate

Dorcas Agambila

Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso, a former member of the defunct music group Echo, has opened up about how some individuals attempted to undermine his appointment as running mate for Alan Kyerematen, the Presidential Candidate for the Movement for Change.

E-Nice
E-Nice

Kwame, formerly known as E-Nice, told Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s 'Personality Profile' that while he received many well-wishes, some people mocked him by referencing ‘Gologolo’, a song he released years ago.

Recommended articles

E-Nice
E-Nice E-Nice Pulse Ghana

When asked about the feedback he had received after his nomination as running mate, he quipped, “‘Gologolo’ feedback.”

Elaborating further, he explained that some individuals, likely influenced by political biases, attempted to distract from his personality and accomplishments by focusing on the song he had produced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They tried to ridicule the music and belittle the relevance of my nomination, saying ‘Ghana is a cartoon station in heaven, this is a joke’, implying that I am just a musician who did ‘Gologolo’,” he said.

Alan Cash
Alan Cash Alan Cash Pulse Ghana

Kwame pointed out that these detractors may have overlooked the fact that music serves many purposes, including bringing joy to people.

“You know, music speaks to the heart and soul, and it has a way of lifting you from your lowest moment to your highest. Oftentimes, people even contemplate suicide, but hearing a certain song can stop them from going through with it,” he explained.

Despite the mockery, Kwame acknowledged that the criticism brought him increased visibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once they put that narrative out, the commentaries propelled the story, and by the grace of God, everyone got to know. I remember when the video had just 100 views, as YouTube wasn’t as prevalent back then. The last time I checked, it had over 12,000 views. This showed that people were curious about who I was, digging to find out more,” he added.

Kwame also revealed that his decision to accept Alan Kyerematen’s offer to be his running mate stemmed from Kyerematen’s commitment to elevating the youth to the top levels of decision-making.

Kwame was a member of the hiplife group Echo. They had hits such as ‘Gologolo’ and ‘Shikome’, after winning the 2008 Ghana edition of the Nescafe African Revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Described publicly as a lawyer, broadcaster, political activist, pan-Africanist, corporate strategist, and rhythm man, Kwame sees himself simply as a youth rights advocate.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fameye

My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Why Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci Apologised to Otumfuo at Manhyia Palace

Why two Ghanaian media personalities run to Manhyia Palace to beg Otumfuo

Traditional chief in palanquin jams to King Paluta's 'Makoma' hit song(video)

Traditional chief in palanquin jams to King Paluta's 'Makoma' hit song(video)

Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans

Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans