He said since the country is Christian in nature, it is imperious for Ghanaians to elect a leader who is Christ-like.
Ghana needs to elect a Christian leader in the 2024 elections – Alan Kyeremanten
Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant, has called on Ghanaians to ensure that a Christian wins the 2024 general election.
He made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.
"As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader," he stated while touting himself as the man to transform the country.
After praising the church for its contributions to social growth and development, he stressed: "If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you, as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him; you shall also be in paradise when I come into power," he stated to applause.
Alan Kyeremanten, who was a former Minister of Trade and Industry in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government had accused Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of being part of the current failed government.
He said the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is an integral part of cabinet decisions and cannot disassociate himself from the country’s struggles.
He dismissed claims that vice presidents lack the leverage to impact the country positively.
Mr. Kyerematen who is the founder and leader of the Movement for Change drew a parallel between the late former President J.E. Atta-Mills, who allowed then Vice President John Dramani Mahama to lead processes, and President Akufo-Addo, who has given Dr. Bawumia similar opportunities.
