Ghana needs to elect a Christian leader in the 2024 elections – Alan Kyeremanten

He made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.

"As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader," he stated while touting himself as the man to transform the country.

After praising the church for its contributions to social growth and development, he stressed: "If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you, as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him; you shall also be in paradise when I come into power," he stated to applause.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Kyeremanten, who was a former Minister of Trade and Industry in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government had accused Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of being part of the current failed government.

Pulse Ghana

He said the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is an integral part of cabinet decisions and cannot disassociate himself from the country’s struggles.

He dismissed claims that vice presidents lack the leverage to impact the country positively.