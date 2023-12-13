ADVERTISEMENT
Sonnie Badu calls out Dr Kweku Oteng over promise and fail encounter with him

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian gospel artist Sonnie Badu has expressed disappointment with Dr. Kweku Oteng, the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, for not fulfilling his promise to support Sonnie Badu's 'Rhythms of Africa' concert.

Dr Kwaku Oteng
Dr Kwaku Oteng

Speaking on Okay FM on December 12, Sonnie Badu disclosed that several individuals, including Dr. Kweku Oteng, who had pledged sponsorship, let him down.

According to Sonnie Badu, Dr. Kweku Oteng had assured him of sponsorship for the concert but failed to respond to his calls when contacted.

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu Sonnie Badu Pulse Ghana

Sonnie Badu, who has previously honoured Dr. Kweku Oteng, shared his disappointment, stating, "A lot of sponsors let me down, even Dr. Kweku Oteng was not picking up my phone calls, he promised to sponsor, he promised to be a part of it but he didn’t pick up my phone calls. He disappointed me."

Despite facing setbacks with some sponsors, Sonnie Badu's 'Rhythms of Africa' concert took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023. The event featured performances from various artists, including Kofi Peprah, Nacee, Perez Music, MOG, Piesie Esther, and others.

