Sonnie Badu calls out Dr Kweku Oteng over promise and fail encounter with him

According to Sonnie Badu, Dr. Kweku Oteng had assured him of sponsorship for the concert but failed to respond to his calls when contacted.

Sonnie Badu Pulse Ghana

Sonnie Badu, who has previously honoured Dr. Kweku Oteng, shared his disappointment, stating, "A lot of sponsors let me down, even Dr. Kweku Oteng was not picking up my phone calls, he promised to sponsor, he promised to be a part of it but he didn’t pick up my phone calls. He disappointed me."

