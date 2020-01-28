According to the “Baba” singer, whilst he is out there working hard to put Ghana and Africa on the global map, some Ghanaians back home are careless about how he is faring and at the least given chance will rather insult him for petty reasons.

The Gospel minister made the comments in a live Facebook session whilst he was addressing the backlash he received about his comment on the need for Ghana to change the name of the Kotoka International Airport.

Reacting to a post of how General Kotoka betrayed Kwame Nkrumah to overthrow his government, Sonnie opined that until the Airport’s name is changed Ghana will never have peace. “Ghana's main problem since independence is this guy, General EK Kotoka, the guy who led the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah... I wonder why our airport is still named after him” he wrote.

Sonnie Badu comment

His comment attracted backlash some Ghanaians which came with unprintable words. Responding to his critics, Ghanaweb in a report has quoted him yo have said that “What are we doing as the youth of Ghana?. I am working hard to put Ghana on the map, to put Africa on the map, you get a youth who has a little credit left on their phone and they quickly text insults quick insults."

The Gospel minister who lives abroad continued that "Yet they probably don’t have lights at home, instead of them to ask how are you doing up there, how can we get there? they are quick to do it and insult.”