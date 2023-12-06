ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

One of my songs changed a fetish priest of 20 years into an evangelist - Sonnie Badu

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu recently shared a remarkable experience about the transformative power of his music.

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu

According to him, one of his songs had a profound impact on a fetish priest, leading to a significant life change.

Recommended articles

During an interview on AdwumaAdwuma, Sonnie Badu recounted the story, revealing that the fetish priest was deeply moved by the message conveyed through his music.

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu Pulse Ghana

According to the "Baba" hitmaker, the fetish priest revealed he was struck down when he watched the music video on TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that encounter, he had been in the fetish priest business for about 20 years.

Narrating his (fetish priest ) story, he stated that he was holding his fly-whisk (bodua) while watching a video on TV, however, after Sonnie Badu came on and started singing, the bodua fell from his hands.

Following this, he said the fly-whisk was not able to be picked up and indicated that he did not even know the popular Gospel musician at that time.

The then fetish priest is now an evangelist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonnie Badu expressed gratitude for the ability of his music to touch lives and bring about positive change. He emphasized the profound impact that gospel music can have in unexpected places, demonstrating the potential for spiritual transformation.

Sonnie Badu's account underscores the universal and transformative nature of music, especially within the context of gospel messages that carry themes of hope, redemption, and spiritual renewal.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif

Black Sherif declares 'so much love' for Kwesi Arthur

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay secures top spot as most streamed Ghanaian female artiste for 3rd time

Pappy Kojo

I joined #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest for my Ghanaian friends, I am Italian - Pappy Kojo