One of my songs changed a fetish priest of 20 years into an evangelist - Sonnie Badu

During an interview on AdwumaAdwuma, Sonnie Badu recounted the story, revealing that the fetish priest was deeply moved by the message conveyed through his music.

Pulse Ghana

According to the "Baba" hitmaker, the fetish priest revealed he was struck down when he watched the music video on TV.

Before that encounter, he had been in the fetish priest business for about 20 years.

Narrating his (fetish priest ) story, he stated that he was holding his fly-whisk (bodua) while watching a video on TV, however, after Sonnie Badu came on and started singing, the bodua fell from his hands.

Following this, he said the fly-whisk was not able to be picked up and indicated that he did not even know the popular Gospel musician at that time.

The then fetish priest is now an evangelist.

Sonnie Badu expressed gratitude for the ability of his music to touch lives and bring about positive change. He emphasized the profound impact that gospel music can have in unexpected places, demonstrating the potential for spiritual transformation.