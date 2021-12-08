Spotify Wrapped 2021: Black Sheriff’s Second Sermon is the 4th most streamed track in Ghana

The song instantly became a monster hit that has taken over the streets, clubs, pubs, airwaves and even churches as Bishop Obinim had to break down the lyrics of the song during one of his streaming services.

Without a doubt, Black Sherif is now a household name and music streaming service, Spotify, has confirmed this once again. In a report dubbed "Spotify Wrapped 2021" that details how musicians performed on the platform, it has emerged that the 'Second Sermon' is the 4th most streamed track in Ghana.

Second Sermon was the second most-streamed Ghanaian song on the platform as it came after King Promise's 'Slow Down' track. The list that focuses on the most-streamed songs between 1st January 2021 to November 29th sees 'Feeling' by Ladipoe topping the category.

Other Ghanaian songs in the list are Sarkodie's 'Coachella' song and Baajo by Kwesi Arthur. See the complete list below.

1. Feeling, by LADIPOE

2. Peru, by Fireboy DML

3. Slow Down, by King Promise

4. Second Sermon, by Black Sherif

5. Baajo, by Kwesi Arthur

6. Door, by Joeboy

7. Coachella, by Sarkodie (feat. Kwesi Arthur)

8. Understand, by Omah Lay

9. Essence, by WizKid (feat. Tems)