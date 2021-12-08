RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Spotify Wrapped 2021: Black Sheriff’s Second Sermon is the 4th most streamed track in Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali

When it comes to breakout stars, Black Sherif carried at 2021 at his back and the statistics are confirming that.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The young Ghanaian music, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, became an internet sensation after he dropped his 'First Sermon' track in May 2021. Black Sherif followed it with a 'Second Sermon' released in July.

Recommended articles

The song instantly became a monster hit that has taken over the streets, clubs, pubs, airwaves and even churches as Bishop Obinim had to break down the lyrics of the song during one of his streaming services.

Without a doubt, Black Sherif is now a household name and music streaming service, Spotify, has confirmed this once again. In a report dubbed "Spotify Wrapped 2021" that details how musicians performed on the platform, it has emerged that the 'Second Sermon' is the 4th most streamed track in Ghana.

Second Sermon was the second most-streamed Ghanaian song on the platform as it came after King Promise's 'Slow Down' track. The list that focuses on the most-streamed songs between 1st January 2021 to November 29th sees 'Feeling' by Ladipoe topping the category.

Other Ghanaian songs in the list are Sarkodie's 'Coachella' song and Baajo by Kwesi Arthur. See the complete list below.

1. Feeling, by LADIPOE

2. Peru, by Fireboy DML

3. Slow Down, by King Promise

4. Second Sermon, by Black Sherif

5. Baajo, by Kwesi Arthur

6. Door, by Joeboy

7. Coachella, by Sarkodie (feat. Kwesi Arthur)

8. Understand, by Omah Lay

9. Essence, by WizKid (feat. Tems)

10. Sip (Alcohol), by Joeboy

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

King Promise stuns on MOBO awards red carpet with sneakers that cost over GH8000 (PHOTOS)

King Promise 1350 sneakers

Mona Gucci reacts to court ordering her to pay Yvonne Nelson Ghc500,000

Mona Gucci and Yvonne Nelson

‘My father lives a modest life despite being a billionaire’ - Davido

Davido at his father's office