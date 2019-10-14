The Ghanaian dancehall act shared a photo of himself with the “Knock You Down” singer on his Instagram page and she also took to her Instastories, to share videos of them in the studio.

It’s unclear what song the two are working on but fans have excitedly reacted to seeing the singers together working on a project. From the videos seen pulse.com.gh, the recording happened at Keri’s abode.

Keri Hilson, who has been nominated two times for the Grammys, has worked with the likes of Kanye West, Ne-yo, Chris Brown and now we can add Ghana’s Stonebwoy. Details as to when the song will drop are not known yet.

However, watch the two acts 'vibing' with each other in the video below.