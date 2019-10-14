The ace Ghanaian broadcaster made the revelation in a social media post to celebrate her win big win at the just ended RTP Awards, which happened over the weekend.

An excerpt of her post reads “I dedicate this to a best friend from 8 years ago who dragged me and every present I ever got her, to a juju woman to destroy the love and affection Ghanaians, colleagues and bosses had for me at the time. I also dedicate this to the juju woman who decided against it and found a way to bring this to my attention”

The Gh One TV news editor also added that “God loves a clean heart. Sister, I’m happy to see you doing your very best on TV. My biggest regret was not forgiving you early enough. I pray God blesses your efforts with one of these awards soon. I still love you”.

Chris- Vincent

Now, according to Chris Vincent of GhanaCelebrities.com, the said TV Presenter Nana Aba was talking about is Frema Ashkar. “Ghanacelebrities.com has been reliably informed that the ‘witch’ is no other person than Frema Ashkar. Yeap—she did that.” he wrote on his Facebook page.

In another post, Chris-Vincent added that “As revealed by Nana Aba Anamoah on Instagram, her best friend at the time at TV3 (we’ve been told it’s Frema Ashkar) was extremely jealous of her. And took every gift she has bought her including certain personal belongings to a juju woman. The purpose of this unique trip was to wash away the favour Nana Aba Anamoah had found in her bosses and growing fan base at the time. In short, she wanted management and viewers to suddenly dislike Nana Aba Anamoah, the growing star.”

Read more from his post below.