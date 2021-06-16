RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stonebwoy and wife celebrate 4th marriage anniversary (PHOTOS)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy and wife Louisa Ansong Satekla have been married for four years and still growing stronger and bigger together.

Stonebwoy and Luoisa on a weekend getaway with their family
Stonebwoy and Luoisa on a weekend getaway with their family Pulse Ghana

Though, some celebrity marriages crash after a short period, Stonebwoy and Louisa have proved to the world that their holy matrimony was made from heaven.

Louisa Ansong owes the level her beautiful family have come to God, saying “God has been God” in an Instagram post marking their marriage anniversary today.

To mark the celebration, Louisa Ansong uploaded a beautiful selfie with the “Come From Far” hitmaker to her Instagram page and captioned: “God has been good. Happy Anniversary to us @stonebwoyb.”

Over the weekend, the couple, their two children and members of Stonebwoy’s team embarked on a getaway where they had the fun of their lives.

Louisa Ansong shared some cute photos from the getaway, and Stonebwoy, on the other hand, shared a video highlight of their memorable trip.

Stonebwoy married Dr Louisa Ansong – a professional dentist – on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Accra. They have two beautiful children – named Catherine Jidula T. Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla – together.

