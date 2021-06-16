Stonebwoy and wife celebrate 4th marriage anniversary (PHOTOS)

Louisa Ansong owes the level her beautiful family have come to God, saying “God has been God” in an Instagram post marking their marriage anniversary today.

To mark the celebration, Louisa Ansong uploaded a beautiful selfie with the “Come From Far” hitmaker to her Instagram page and captioned: “God has been good. Happy Anniversary to us @stonebwoyb.”

Over the weekend, the couple, their two children and members of Stonebwoy’s team embarked on a getaway where they had the fun of their lives.

Louisa Ansong shared some cute photos from the getaway, and Stonebwoy, on the other hand, shared a video highlight of their memorable trip.