Some few days ago, it was rumoured that Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa Setakla, has given birth to a baby boy.

The dancehall act in reacting to the news last Sunday during a Hitz FM interview, refused to directly confirm or dis-confirm the report, saying that whatever be the case, it can’t be hidden and hinted that an official announcement will be made later.

Well, as he said, the dancehall act has now made the official announcement during his “Independence Beach Party” after cutting a cake to mark his 31st birthday at the concert.

He said “Blessed be unto my little daughter, and my little wife, and my bomboclat little son, Jannel. I got the biggest birthday present, my son, Janel”

The baby boy becomes the second child of the couple after they welcomed their one-year-old daughter, Jidula Catherine Setakla, in 2018 some few months after their wedding.

Watch Stonebwoy make his baby boy's birth announcement below.