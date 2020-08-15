The dancehall act was reported to have punched Angel during a confrontation at a rehearsal session for Sarkodie's upcoming 'Black Love Virtual Concert'. The punch left Angel temporary blinded after he got hurt in one of his eyes.

Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town

Last night, the 'Putuu' singer shared a video in which he said " a few days ago at the recording our own brother's event, Sarkodie, the Black Love Concert, there was a little misunderstanding between Angelo and I ... I want to use this opportunity to apologize again".

Stonebwoy also apologized to Sarkodie and seized the opportunity to debunk reports that guns were also pulled during the confrontation. He said, " there were no guns, there were no knives at the incident so kindly don't believe anything you hear on social media".

he shared the video on his Twitter page and captioned it "It’s All Love... Let’s Meet And Dance Putuu #BlackLoveConcert". Watch it below.