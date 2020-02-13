The Bhim Nation President has taken to social media to call out Charterhouse, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, for what he describes as “not having the interest of Ghanaian musicians at heart”.

Stonebwoy’s comment comes at the back of a comment that was reportedly made by Mrs Theresa Ayoade, C.E.O of Charterhouse, in regards to how the award scheme’s indefinite ban on Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale is being reported by the media.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were banned from the awards scheme last year over their clash on stage which saw the latter pulling a gun out, disrupting the show and leading to their arrest. This year’s award show is approaching and the ban has not been lifted, with concerns the exclusion of the two acts in the awards will take a value from the awards.

However, the VGMAs Board seems not to have seen it that way and that has been causimg an argument among the music industry practioners. Yesterday, Shatta Wale went on a rant on the same issue and dragged Charterhouse to the cleaners. Hours later, Stonebwoy shared a similar opinion. See his tweet below.