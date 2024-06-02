'I won AOY in 2019, Charter house should be brave and announce' - Stonebwoy

'I won artiste of the year in 2019, Charterhouse should be brave and announce'

The "Into the Future" hitmaker just won his third Artist of the Year award at the just-ended 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He also won other awards from the Record of the Year, Album/EP of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, and Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year categories.

Stonebwoy and his then-archrival, Shatta Wale were involved in a near physical altercation while the former was on stage with his team to receive his award for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 20th VGMAs when Shatta Wale and his boys were spotted angrily advancing towards the stage.

The unfortunate incident which marred the 20th celebrations of the award was condemned by the general public and the two were subsequently picked up by the police after the awards ceremony.

At the end of the evening, the VGMA board unanimously decided not to award the overall AOTY to any of the nominated artistes and subsequently banned Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for a number of years.