Stonebwoy has described Samini as a sell-out father after Shatta Wale decided to let his DJ play a Samini song to clap back at Stonebwoy during their clash. "Stonebwoy your father say make I tell you something, Vyrusky play am," and the DJ played Samini's 'Masters' song.

Reacting to the song on stage, Stonebwoy described his godfather a 'sell-out' when he said " e hard o, if e no be say sell out wey some father sell out like e no b en friend be this one" and Shatta responded, "Samini you dey hear am".

Samini after news of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's scheduled sound clash took to social media to express his disappointment in the Bhim President, saying that the 'Putuu' singer is disloyal because he should have called him to come and face Shatta Wale instead.

Samini, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Samini's comment sparked a controversy that saw Stonebwoy disappointed as well, he fired back and said he has even given Samini credit a lot of times where he does not even deserve the credit - a comment that saw the 'Linda' singer threatening to expose Stonebwoy.

Looking at what transpired over the weekend, the once upon a time father and son relationship between Stonebwoy and Samini will need some repairs to be done. Watch the video below and tell us what you think.