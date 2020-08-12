According to Aisha who is popularly known on social media as 'She Loves Stonebwoy', the dancehall act did not brandished a weapon during his recent confrontation with Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town.

This comes after Ola Michael alleged that Stonebwoy and Angel drew guns at each other on Monday, August 10, when they clashed at a rehearsal for Sarkodie's Black Love Concert.

However, Aisha Modi, has rebuffed Ola's claim. According to her, she was present at the venue and can confirm that nobody pulled a gun. “Stonebwoy doesn’t have a gun. All his guns were seized after the Shatta Wale –VGMA incident,” she said.

Stonebwoy reportedly assaults Sarkodie’s manager

A report by entertainmentgh.com reported Aisha to have elaborated that, Stonebwoy went to support Sarkodie for rehearsals in line with the former’s ‘Black Love’ virtual concert slated for this weekend.

Giving further details of what happened, she explained that when they got to the venue, they were prevented from parking at a particular spot by a Soldier, who insisted that nobody was allowed to park at that spot. They were dismayed when they realized that other artistes were allowed to park at the same spot where they were refused earlier.

Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy, and Ayisha Mode

Aisha adds that, after they got to the venue, they were made to wait for close to 3 hours, and during that wait, they saw other acts come in and go, a situation that got Stonebwoy frazzled and angry.

According to her, she witnessed Stonebwoy and Angel get into a tense argument but didn’t see any of the feuding parties pull a gun. “Stonebwoy never pulled a gun,” she reiterated.