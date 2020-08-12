This is coming after reports emerged that the dancehall act physically assaulted Sarkodie's manager during a rehearsal session on Monday, August 10. The assault has seen Angel temporary blinded in one eye with Sarkodie also removing Stonebwoy for his upcoming concert.

Stonebwoy reportedly assaults Sarkodie’s manager

Speaking on the developing story that has gained attention on social media. Ola, speaking on Neat FM said "Stonebwoy must be told the truth…his decision to always allow his emotions to decide for him is a recipe for his downfall. We know a lot of dancehall artistes who ended up in jail because of such attitudes and their music careers never remained the same, it ended".

He continued that "Anyone closer to Stonebwoy must tell him that his temperament is one of his biggest weakness and if he does not become emotionally intelligent, he will eventfully end up in jail". Watch the video below to hear more from him.