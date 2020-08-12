The Assin Central MP accused Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang of leading a delegation to Mzbel’s house to plead on behalf of Nigel Gaisie after he allegedly raped her.

He revealed this on Net2 TV, saying he was disappointed that the professor instead of condemning Nigel Gaisie rather defended his criminal acts, and labelled her heartless for supporting Nigel Gaisie.

Reacting to this, Mzbel said she has never met Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in her life, and it is never true that she begged her to forgive Nigel Gaisie.

The “Legelege” singer said the only time she mentioned Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s name was when she decided not to talk about Nigel Gaisie again on her social media because of the respect she has for her as a running mate of the party she loves.

In a video shared on her social media page, Mzbel stated that she respects and admires Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and ever since she was chosen to be the vice-presidential candidate for John Dramani Mahama, she had read extensively about her, and she wants to follow her footsteps to become a better person and a good role model to her son.

“I can never ever sit somewhere and say that she was the one who begged on behalf of Nigel Gaisie, it is never true, it is a lie, I swear on my womb, I have never met Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang ever. What I said was that out of respect for her, I will not talk about Nigel Gaisie’s issue again. Hon Ken Agyapong, I respect you a lot, but what you said is not true…" She said in her live video.

Watch the full video below.