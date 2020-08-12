This follows a brawl which reportedly broke between his manager, Angel Town, and Stonebwoy during a rehearsal session on Monday, August 10, leaving one of Angel’s eyes injured.

Sarkodie removes Stonebwoy’s “Black Love” concert flyer from his Instagram page

But on his Twitter page, the flyer is still active.

The incident, according to an insider, occurred during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s forthcoming “Black Love” virtual concert.

The insider told Pulse.com.gh that the “Nominate” singer was invited right after other billed artistes finished their rehearsal but didn’t like the manner in which he was addressed.

A crew member who was sent by Angel Town to invite Stonebwoy for his session was sacked by the singer for addressing him in a disrespectful manner.

However, when Angel Town tried to intervene, Stonebwoy released a Mike Tyson punch on his face, leaving one of his eyes blind.

Stonebwoy reportedly assaults Sarkodie’s manager

Angel shared a video on his Snapchat undergoing treatment but hasn’t addressed the issue.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is currently in Togo to shooting the official music video for his “Putuu” song. He has not addressed the issue either.

Sarkodie has also not commented on the incident.