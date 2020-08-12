A brawl reportedly broke between his manager, Angel Town, and Stonebwoy during a rehearsal session on Monday, August 10, during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s forthcoming “Black Love” virtual concert.

Though both parties and management members haven’t spoken about the incident, Sarkodie has removed Stonebwoy’s flyer from his Instagram page, drawing suspicions about the incident.

But Ola Michael, the host of Neat FM’s ‘Entertainment Ghana’ show, has disclosed that the two brandished guns and exchanged blows.

Artiste manager Ashes, who appeared on the show, told Ola Michael that he was at the venue near the Black Star Square in Accra with his artiste Yaw Sarpong for the rehearsal.

He said there was a car park near the venue but wasn’t allowed to park his car because it was reserved for ‘authorities and top government officials’.

According to Ashes, the fight started when they realised Shatta Wale had parked at the reserved car park but Stonebwoy, Yaw Sarpong and other artistes weren’t allowed.

He, however, refused to give further details because he has been warned to zip his mouth.

That was when Ola Michael jumped in and spilled the beans.

