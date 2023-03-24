Stonebwoy makes an appearance at the Copper Box Arena to watch London Lions Vs Newcastle Eagles

Stonebwoy, who is known for hits such as "Activate", was dressed casually in a blue hoodie and jeans. He took to his social media accounts to share his excitement at attending the game, posting pictures and videos of himself and his friends enjoying the atmosphere.

The London Lions put on an impressive performance on the court, eventually defeating the Newcastle Eagles with a final score of 83-73. Stonebwoy was seen high-fiving fellow fans and cheering on the team as they secured their victory.

After the game, Stonebwoy took the opportunity to meet some of the London Lions players, taking photos with them and expressing his admiration for their skills on the court. The musician, who is known for his love of sports, also prayed for the spirit of love for football in Ghana and also majority of our Ghanaians in the diaspora towards the Ghanaian arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer also took the opportunity to speak about his upcoming album, among other things where he revealed he revealed Stormzy is featured on his upcoming album "5th Dimension"

Fans of Stonebwoy were thrilled to see their favorite artist enjoying himself at the basketball game, with many commenting on his social media posts to express their excitement at the sighting. Some even speculated that the artist may be working on new music inspired by his time in the UK.