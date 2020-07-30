Out of love and admiration, the Ghanaian dancehall act was mobbed by a mammoth crowd when he stepped out to part take in the nationwide registration of electorates for the new voters' register.

In a video gaining attention on social media, it is seen that passengers and onlookers have noticed the BET Award-winning act in his vehicle and those close to the car decided to besiege it out of joy whilst all those afar turned to his direction and cheered him on.

Stonebwoy whose leaked freestyle 'Putuu' has become a monster hit within few days after it hit social media, did not ignore the attention. He stood out through the top of his car and responded to the crowd.

The only thing missing that could have turned this into a street carnival is a sound system and mic for Stonebwoy to sing to the heartening crowd. Watch the video below.