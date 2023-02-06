ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy represents Ghana at the 65th Grammy Awards [Video]

Dorcas Agambila

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony had in attendance a host of celebrated personalities across the globe, including some Ghanaian musicians.

Stonebwoy

The Afro dancehall originator, Stonebwoy, represented Ghana to the max at the just-ended 65th Grammys.

The talk of Ghanaian artists making it to the Grammys is gradually manifesting as they are now making the moves and not just sitting.

Stonebwoy did the right move by personally going to the event without being a nominee since this will help in socializing and getting his connections right.

In videos in circulation, Stonebwoy was captured sharing pleasantries with his other colleagues Edem, and KiDi, who was also at the auditorium.

The Ghanaian artists all rocked suits that were tailored to perfection.

Stonebwoy was spotted on the red carpet with some of the big stars including Taylor Shift.

The Ghanaian award-winning musician turned up to support his friends for the night.

Stonebwoy in his Instagram stories congratulated Kabaka Pyramid for winning the 'Reggae Album' at this year's Grammy.

Stonebwoy performs also performed at the Grammy Museum on Saturday, February 05, 2023, ahead of Grammy Awards.

The artist was also in the shot with the likes Fat Joe, Kirk Franklin and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr at the Grammys this weekend.

Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost out on the Best Global Music Performance award, which was won by Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for their collaboration 'Bayethe'.

Also present at this year's Grammys was the CEO of GUBA Awards, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng.

