The two spent the night in police custody following their roles in the disturbances during Saturday’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

This was confirmed by the Director of Operations for the Greater Accra Police Command, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

“The Accra Regional Police are investigating [the case]. They [Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy] have been detained for further investigations tomorrow [Monday],” ACP Ofori told Accra-based Citi FM.

The Police Chief, however, refused to disclose the location of the two feuding dancehall artistes.

Last Saturday’s VGMA was marred following a brawl between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on the stage.

Stonebwoy beat his rival to win the coveted Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award, but the aftermath proved to be chaotic.

However, the “Shuga” hit maker was interrupted by Shatta Wale and his team while he mounted the stage to receive his award.

This sparked chaos on stage, with Stonebwoy captured on camera pulling out a gun during the brawl.

Stonebwoy has since issued a statement to apologise to the public and the organisers of VGMA for his actions during the brawl.