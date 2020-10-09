Being the first time many have the Nigerian singer together with the Ghanaian dancehall act, observers have been wondering how the pair came together and Stonebwoy is telling it all on Paul Adom-Otchere's Good Evening Ghana TV show.

According to the 'Putuu' singer, Davido has been a friend to him for about five years and they have been having conversations privately. "He and I have been in communication for a very long time, I'll say five years now," he said on the show aired on Metro TV last night.

He continued that "He's been a good friend but we've kept a lot of things on the low as friends so the opportunity was just very right to connect with him". Stonebwoy confirmed recording a song with the 'Fem' singer and promises that the song is a big one.

Hear more from him in the video below.