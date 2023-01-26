Stop acting like people aren’t trading s#x for survival - Lydia Forson

She said this is not limited to women and men too are involved.

She added: "I’m not judging you, I’m just saying STOP acting like women & men ( yes them too) aren’t sucking d**k under the table for jobs."

She also wrote that she feels left behind and gets sad and frustrated because she has chosen to work harder to get what she wants.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

So many of you trade s4x for survival not because it’s what you want; but the system makes it exceptionally hard for you to tow the righteous path. I’m not judging you, I’m just saying STOP acting like women & men ( yes them too) aren’t sucking d**k under the table for jobs.

Her comments were in reference to the case regarding the CFO of First Atlantic Bank Mr. Kwesi Nimak and his alleged sidechick, Deborah Seyram Adablah.

According to the plaintiff, identified as Deborah Seyram Adablah, she worked under the first defendant, also identified as Kwasi Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank which happens to be the second defendant, during which time she suffered overwhelming sexual harassment.

Deborah Seyram Adablah argued that the bank owed her a duty of care, but it didn’t only fail to discharge that duty, but also allegedly used her as bait to get wealthy men to open accounts with the bank in exchange for sex.

In her writ, she also alleged that virtually every senior manager has a girlfriend in the bank, and they change the ladies at their will, to the knowledge of the managers of the bank.