Stop giving Shugatiti attention, focus on those putting Ghana on the map – Van Calebs to media

He is concerned that the media by doing that are justifying the actions of Shugatiti and tacitly encouraging others to use that path as route to fame.

King Nasir and Shugatiti Pulse Ghana

He is of the view that behaviors like erode morality and virtues in society and therefore wants the media to desist from making publication.

He advised that the media should instead switch attention to Hamamat Montia who is using her fame and modelling career to promote indigenous Ghanaian products and culture.

He noted Hamamat is seeking to shine positive lights on Ghana and must therefore be given the needed attention.

Pulse Ghana

“I don’t understand why media houses and bloggers will be paying attention to this ashawo behaviour by Shugatiti. There are people in this country doing so well to put the country out there and we are focusing on someone who sells sex. We can do better,”.