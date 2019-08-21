The rapper announced this on social media after sharing a photo of himself carrying his daughter, who has been named Simona Lawreshia Osei. However, the baby girl's birth date is yet to be known by the public.

Nana Ama, the rapper’s girlfriend, appeared in the music video of a love song "Nana Ama" by his beau, with her baby bump but the couple never confirmed their good news to their fans until some minutes ago on Instagram.

In Strongman’s post, which came as a message from a father to his daughter, he wrote “You have been a blessing to my life My Little Angel 👼 SIMONA LAWRESHIA OSEI , Daddy loves 💕 YOU babygirl @simonaoseistrong #UpsAndDownsVideo drops at 10am tomorrow Get ready Fam”

See his post below and don’t forget to congratulate him.