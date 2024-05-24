Strongman flaunts fiancée, shares cryptic post amid Medikal-Fella drama

On Friday, May 24, 2024, Strongman posted a picture of Nana Ama on social media, captioning it: “I will register my house, my kid, and my left kidney in your name. Man down, call the ambulance.”
Rapper Strongman’s affectionate message to his baby mama, Nana Ama Strong, has attracted a notable reaction from fellow musician Medikal.
Medikal responded to the tweet with, “Aawwnnn,” accompanied by an emoji expressing happiness, contentment, or agreement.
Typically, such interactions might have gone unnoticed, but the context adds layers of significance.
The 2019 beef between Medikal and Strongman involved personal jabs at each other’s partners, making this interaction particularly intriguing.
Additionally, Medikal’s recent marital issues with his estranged wife Fella Makafui have kept him in the public eye.
Public reactions to Medikal's comment have been mixed. Some praise him for displaying maturity, while others interpret his comment as sarcastic.
There is also speculation that Strongman’s post might be intended to provoke Medikal, given their past rivalry and Strongman’s previous expression of regret for involving Fella Makafui in their feud.
Amid these reactions, fans have linked Strongman's display of affection to the ongoing disputes between Medikal and Fella Makafui, particularly over their East Legon mansion. Whether Strongman’s post was meant to reignite his beef with Medikal remains unclear.