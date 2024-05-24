Strongman flaunts fiancée, shares cryptic post amid Medikal-Fella drama

Strongman Pulse Ghana

Medikal responded to the tweet with, “Aawwnnn,” accompanied by an emoji expressing happiness, contentment, or agreement.

Typically, such interactions might have gone unnoticed, but the context adds layers of significance.

The 2019 beef between Medikal and Strongman involved personal jabs at each other’s partners, making this interaction particularly intriguing.

Additionally, Medikal’s recent marital issues with his estranged wife Fella Makafui have kept him in the public eye.

Public reactions to Medikal's comment have been mixed. Some praise him for displaying maturity, while others interpret his comment as sarcastic.

There is also speculation that Strongman’s post might be intended to provoke Medikal, given their past rivalry and Strongman’s previous expression of regret for involving Fella Makafui in their feud.