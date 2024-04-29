Suicide was my next plan after taking an HIV test publicly - Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Joyce had earlier admitted being HIV-positive in 2019 after repeatedly denying having the virus.

Speaking on Onua FM’s Efie Ne Fie, she disclosed that she decided to take the test in public because she could no longer contain the public criticisms and insults about her HIV status.

She said her plan was to commit suicide after taking the test in public but she got help from someone in Germany and rescinded her decision.

“I did that test with the intention that afterwards I was going to commit suicide but I changed my mind because I got help from Germany. I was just leaving suicide notes behind through my actions on social media but I got help.

“The person advised me that I have children who need me and even if I do not love myself, I have children and should think about what they will go through when I die,” she stated.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, former HIV/AIDS ambassador Pulse Ghana

According to the Ghana AIDS Commission, Joyce Dzidor was made an HIV campaigner in August 2011 after she had tested positive for the virus in 2007.

Her contract with the Commission required her to specifically promote HIV messages in the area of Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV.

However, in December 2014, Miss Mensah caused a mockery of the Commission when she publicly denied her HIV positive status.

The denial by the former AIDS ambassador of her positive status raised questions about how the commission ascertained the HIV status of persons before they were contracted to be ambassadors.

This caused a rift between both parties leading to the termination of her contract.

