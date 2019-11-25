Suzzy Williams lost her life 14 years ago after a car crash on the La-Teshie Nungua Highway in Accra. The actress was reported to have died out of the accident but her mother has made a new shocking revelation.

According to Cecilia Williams, her daughter was killed via means of believed to be euthanasia because when she reached the hospital where Suzzy was sent after the accident, she was alive but in a critical condition

Speaking on “Restoration” with Stace Amoateng, Miss Williams narrated that she witnessed a young doctor killing her daughter and when she asked why, the doctor informed her that if Suzzy lives, her condition will rather be a burden on her.

Hear more from her in the video below.