Tailor Elikem Kumordzie gets backlash for comment on Sarkodie’s outfit

According to him, he could do much better work for Sarkodie hence, the rapper should link up so that he (Elikem) could be his stylist.

He further emphasised that "other tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem Kumordzie, the tailor."

"Still got love for your talent bro, but your tailor no try.

Let me hook you up with something fresh next time.

“Other African tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem KUMORDZIE “the tailor”

His comments didn't sit well with fans as they thought the "tailor" could have approached Sarkodie better if he was serious about doing business with him.

Amongst the reactions, Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene who commented on the post opined noted that the tailor cum actor could have sent a private message to the musician. She wrote, "Dm na shooo."

