ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tailor Elikem Kumordzie gets backlash for comment on Sarkodie’s outfit

Berlinda Entsie

Elikem Kumordzie has attracted the wrath of Ghanaians after a post he made about the outfit of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

Elikem Kumordzie and Sarkodie
Elikem Kumordzie and Sarkodie

Elikem criticised Sarkodie's tailor for the rapper's outfit saying that "the tailor no try".

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, he could do much better work for Sarkodie hence, the rapper should link up so that he (Elikem) could be his stylist.

He further emphasised that "other tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem Kumordzie, the tailor."

"Still got love for your talent bro, but your tailor no try.

Let me hook you up with something fresh next time.

“Other African tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem KUMORDZIE “the tailor”

Elikem's post and reactions
Elikem's post and reactions Pulse Ghana

His comments didn't sit well with fans as they thought the "tailor" could have approached Sarkodie better if he was serious about doing business with him.

Amongst the reactions, Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene who commented on the post opined noted that the tailor cum actor could have sent a private message to the musician. She wrote, "Dm na shooo."

Elikem's post and reactions
Elikem's post and reactions Pulse Ghana
Elikem's post and reactions
Elikem's post and reactions Pulse Ghana
Elikem's post and reactions
Elikem's post and reactions Pulse Ghana

Although Elikem has received backlash for coming at the rapper, he still has the post on his timeline.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afia Schwarzenegger calls out Great Ampong, says he doesn’t listen

Afia Schwarzenegger calls out Great Ampong, says he doesn’t listen

American superstar Jordin Sparks meets Stonebwoy

American superstar Jordin Sparks starstruck after meeting Stonebwoy [Video]

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy represents Ghana at the 65th Grammy Awards [Video]

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa

I’m attracted to a woman who’s submissive and respectful – Stonebwoy