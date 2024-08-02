Tell us what your party did to Mahama too - Nana Aba tells Nana Addo

In a video shared on Nana Aba Anamoah's X page, President Akufo-Addo recounted his experiences with false allegations, including claims of drug trafficking and the murder of his ex-wife, which were used by the opposition to discredit him before the 2008 general elections and beyond.
Ghanaian Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has publicly challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the spread of false stories allegedly propagated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against former President John Dramani Mahama.
The president described these stories as part of an orchestrated effort to undermine his credibility and create doubts among Ghanaians regarding his capability to lead the nation.
In response, Anamoah urged the president to also acknowledge similar actions allegedly taken by his party against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama.
She tweeted, “The President just detailed how fake, scandalous stories were shared about him in previous & upcoming elections by the opposition. It would have been nice to add how his party’s machinery also widely spreads wild false stories about John Mahama. That’s fair.”
The statement from the celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster illuminates the ongoing issue of rampant misinformation and propaganda that has persistently characterised political campaigns in Ghana as the country heads to its general elections in December.
The 2024 election is fiercely contested between John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress versus Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the ticket for the New Patriotic Party.
Other candidates, such as Nana Kwame Bediako, Dr Alhassan Ayariga, and candidates from other political parties, are also expected to contest the December 7th Polls.