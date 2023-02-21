Turkish politician Dr. Lütfü Savaş who is based in the southern part of the country hit by the earthquake disaster has lauded the popular Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist for his support.
'Thank you African Prince' - Turkish politician lauds Cheddar for supporting Turkey
Freedom Jacob Caesar is receiving praise for his assistance to Turkey in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.
In a tweet, he said “it gives us hope to see support from all over the world with us. I would like to thank African Prince Freedom Jacob Caesar for his contributions to our city after the earthquake disaster we experienced".
His post came with photos that captured Freedom Jacob Ceaser wearing a khaki clothing paired with boots and badges. However, the details of support the real estate mogul offered weren’t stated in the politician's post.
On 6 February 2023, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Turkey, as well as northern and western Syria. The disaster occurred 32.4 km (20.1 mi) west-northwest of Gaziantep at 04:17 am TRT (01:17 UTC) and it has left over 40,000 people dead, with more than 100,000 people injured.
