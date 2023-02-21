In a tweet, he said “it gives us hope to see support from all over the world with us. I would like to thank African Prince Freedom Jacob Caesar for his contributions to our city after the earthquake disaster we experienced".

His post came with photos that captured Freedom Jacob Ceaser wearing a khaki clothing paired with boots and badges. However, the details of support the real estate mogul offered weren’t stated in the politician's post.

'Thank you African Prince' - Turkish politician lauds Cheddar for supporting Turkey Pulse Ghana