The past weekend, the actress attended a baby christening ceremony and shared a video of herself carrying a baby girl on her snapchat account, and reports stated that it was her daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah.

In quelling the report, Nana Ama McBrown posted the video again on her Instagram page, introducing the baby as Nyira, whose naming ceremony she attended. "Meet Baby Nhyira. I was happy to be at your naming ceremony ". she captioned the post.

Watch the video below.

Meet Baby Nhyira. I was happy to be at your naming ceremony