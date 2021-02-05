Reacting to Miss Modi's allegation that Shatta Wale with his baby mama, Michy, and Hajia 4 Reall engaged in a threesome, Joint 77 said " I watch the girl en video, the girl dey mention my name and I am shocked"

Speaking on EBN TV, he added that, "I don't know where she gets her filla because people think they are doing things people won't hear but it's outside".

Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale

Joint 77 further scolded Shatta Wale for now playing too much as a comedian. "Recently I heard some stuff, Mark Okraku Mantey, Shatta Wale this is the time he should be serious with he dey do, the comedy make too much," he said.

Asked by the host if he tagging Shatta as a comedian, he said: "he be comedian, that's what the girl said". According to Joint 77 he, therefore, does not want to be associated with anything going with Shatta Wale because he almost wept over what is happening.

Hear more from in the video below.