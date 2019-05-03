According to the “Toto” singer, he doesn’t smoke weed as people perceive but he has tried it a number of times but it is not his kind of thing.

Narrating the first he ever smoked cannabis on UTV’s Atuu TV show, the singer told Abeiku Santana, the host that the first time he tried, it was in Uganda and he smoked 5 rolls nonstop but he did not even get high.

The musician also added that because of his dreadlocks, people assume he is regular weed smoker but that is not so. However, Wanlov also narrated he once smoked the green leaves in Tamale and he got so high and slept for 3 days.

According to the musician, he has therefore realized it’s not a thing for him because it will only make him sleep.

Watch the video below to hear more from Wanlov.