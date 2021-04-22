RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

This is the look when God has been flawless to you - Van Vicker says as he goes shirtless (PHOTO)

Ghanaian award-winning Van Vicker shows off his ‘flawless’ body once again as he thanks ‘God for being flawless to him’

On Thursday morning, the “Return of Beyonce” actor set Instagram ablaze when he dropped a photo of his bare chest and abs, saying ‘this is the look when God has been flawless to you’.

In a long caption accompanying the photo, he said his look is as a result of God’s grace, peace and love, empowering the youth, legitimate hustle, exceptional health, God fearing on the part of his children, thriving business and more.

“This is the LOOK...When God has been flawless to you. When your hustle is legitimate. When you are animated and inspire many. When there is peace & love at home. When you are blessed with exceptional health. When business is thriving.”

“When you are contended with your benevolences. When you are lionized by many. When you empower the weak & the youth. When you serve and devotes to national development. When your children are God fearing & soaring. When you are full of empathy. When you are just ecstatic with your life's choices. BE INSPIRED TODAY. LOVE LIFE,” he noted in his Instagram post.

Van Vicker, 43, is married with three beautiful children.

