TikTok star Asantewaa celebrates rarely seen husband to mark wedding anniversary (VIDEO)

The TikToker has been questioned about her relationship with her manager and she insists that it doesn't go beyond work.

The Pulse Influencer Award winner, who emerged the TikTok Influencer of the year at the 2021 awards show, is married to the son of NPP guru - Mr Obiri Yeboah, who was a former MP, minister and now Deputy General Secretary of the NPP.

"I married in 2017, I met my husband at a washing bay whilst on a set of a movie. I was 23 years old when we got married, I met him when I was 20" she affirmed to Delay whilst talking about her marriage during the interview below.

Amidst the comments about her marriage life, her husband and her manager, Asantewaa has decided to shut down her critics by sharing a romantic video with her husband to make their wedding anniversary.

She captioned the video " I can’t imagine how my world would seem without you Mr Obiri Happy anniversary to us in advance".