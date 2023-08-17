ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikTok star Erkuah Official powdered by friends as she completes University of Ghana

Selorm Tali

Erkuah Official, a popular TikTok personality has completed her studies in political science studies at the University of Ghana

TikTok star Erkuah Official powdered by friends as she completes University of Ghana
TikTok star Erkuah Official powdered by friends as she completes University of Ghana

The young social media influencer, whose real name is Janet Offei , captured the hearts of many with her creative and lighthearted content on the TikTok.

Recommended articles

Erkua Official
Erkua Official Pulse Ghana

Her videos often feature humorous skits, dance routines, and relatable everyday situations, making her a favorite among a wide audience.

While gaining fame for her TikTok presence, Erkuah has also been diligently pursuing her education at the esteemed University of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erkuah’s career as a content creator took off when one of her TikTok videos went viral, leading to her gaining recognition not only in Ghana but also internationally.

Erkuah Official
Erkuah Official Erkuah Official Pulse Ghana

She began creating more TikTok videos during the lockdown period brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This period marked a significant turning point in her career as her content reached a wider audience. Initially, Erkuah’s TikTok content centered around dance videos. However, she soon discovered her knack for creating videos featuring unique facial expressions.

This shift in content style, combined with her acting skills, led to a significant increase in her following. She later ventured into lip-syncing videos, specifically with Nigerian sounds like the Yoruba and Igbo languages, despite not speaking or understanding these languages. This diversification in her content further increased her popularity on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Efia Odo

All that money and you can't buy a good wig - Efia Odo trolls Cecilia Daapah

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/ShattaWale]

No Ghanaian artist is on the level of Burna Boy, Davido, or Wizkid — Shatta Wale

Selina Boateng

Video of Selina Boateng 'gasping for breath' in overly tight corset dress goes viral

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale performing together

You make Sarkodie feel big when you compare me to him; we are not mates - Shatta Wale