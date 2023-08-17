TikTok star Erkuah Official powdered by friends as she completes University of Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Her videos often feature humorous skits, dance routines, and relatable everyday situations, making her a favorite among a wide audience.

While gaining fame for her TikTok presence, Erkuah has also been diligently pursuing her education at the esteemed University of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erkuah’s career as a content creator took off when one of her TikTok videos went viral, leading to her gaining recognition not only in Ghana but also internationally.

Erkuah Official Pulse Ghana

She began creating more TikTok videos during the lockdown period brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This period marked a significant turning point in her career as her content reached a wider audience. Initially, Erkuah’s TikTok content centered around dance videos. However, she soon discovered her knack for creating videos featuring unique facial expressions.

This shift in content style, combined with her acting skills, led to a significant increase in her following. She later ventured into lip-syncing videos, specifically with Nigerian sounds like the Yoruba and Igbo languages, despite not speaking or understanding these languages. This diversification in her content further increased her popularity on the platform.