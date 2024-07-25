TikToker Quecy Official says he earns 3 months' worth of salary in a day on TikTok

Popular TikToker Quecy Official Pulse Ghana

Quecy Official's journey as a TikTok influencer has been marked by collaborations with notable personalities such as actress Fella Makafui and gospel singer Philipa Baafi.

These partnerships have elevated his profile and also contributed to the financial gains he has experienced on the platform.

Despite the lucrative nature of his TikTok ventures, Quecy Official expressed his decision to maintain his day job for the time being.

However, he also indicated that should the demand for his services as an influencer continue to grow to a point where balancing both becomes untenable, he would consider transitioning to full-time content creation.

Quecy Official's comments set tongues wagging, and we gathered some reactions from social media users. oobedhopes_ said:

"People are really making money. Wow." amg_montana491 commented:

"These interviews further expose our celebrities to unnecessary attention and attack. Let’s learn to keep some things on the low; our financial statuses should be private. My candid advice."