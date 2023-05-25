'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner dies at 83

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The US-born star was one of the best-loved female rock singers, known for her on-stage presence and a string of hits including The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Following the news of her death, famed singers across the world have begun pouring tributes on social media to celebrate the legend.

About Tina Turner

Tina Turner was known as the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', and first found fame as the lead singer of the duo Ike & Tina Turner, before launching a massively successful career as a solo artist.

Tina began her career with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm in 1957 and first appeared on record under the name Little Ann. Following her split from Ike in the 1970s, she launched what became known as "one of the greatest comebacks in music history".

After breaking away from her relationship with Ike and launching herself as a solo singer, her 1984 album Private Dancer became a worldwide hit.

Selling over 20 million copies and earning Tina three Grammy Awards, the song 'What's Love Got To Do With It' put her on the map.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She had homoeopathic remedies to treat her high blood pressure, which led to damage to her kidneys and kidney failure. Her chances of receiving a kidney were low, and she was told to start dialysis treatment.

Later, Bach offered to donate a kidney for her transplant, and Tina had kidney transplant surgery on April 7, 2017.