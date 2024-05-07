ADVERTISEMENT
Toke Makinwa shares regret of bleaching her skin

Selorm Tali

Despite receiving praise and admiration, Toke Makinwa isn't content with what she did to achieve her radiant appearance and is finally opening up about it.

Toke Makinwa on her birthday [Instagram]
The renowned broadcaster recently shared her thoughts on skin bleaching, admitting to regretting her decision.

In response to an anonymous fan's question about what changes she would make if she could return in time, Toke Makinwa admitted that dwelling on regrets is unproductive but confessed that she wishes she hadn't altered her skin tone through bleaching.

Internet sensation Toke Makinwa will star in an international tourism movie titled 180 Nigeria [Instagram/tokemakinwa]
She recognized that undergoing skin bleaching was one of her most ill-advised decisions ever. However, she also expressed gratitude for her financial stability and naturally exceptional genetics, which have contributed to her flawless complexion.

In her own words, she said, "Honestly, nothing. The weight of regret is too heavy! Although, if I must choose, perhaps not bleaching my skin; that wasn't my wisest move. But I'm immensely thankful for my strong genes and financial means because..."

Toke Makinwa's candid revelation about her experience with skin bleaching prompted a discussion among her followers. Many emphasized the importance of her story as a cautionary tale for younger generations, urging them to embrace their natural skin.

Mzbel
Mzbel ece-auto-gen

It's not uncommon for celebrities to voice remorse about resorting to artificial methods to improve their looks. Ghanaian songstress Mzbel, who rose to prominence in the early 2000s, has openly shared her profound regret about lightening her skin, both in interviews and on social media.

She attributes her decision to health concerns and societal pressures. Mzbel passionately encourages others to embrace their natural beauty and steer clear of the damaging practice of skin bleaching. Her narrative has ignited conversations about beauty ideals and self-acceptance within Ghanaian culture.

