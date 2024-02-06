She noted that she has faced harsh public criticism that had a toll on her physically and psychologically.
People think I'm a strong woman but I cry when people criticize me harshly – Mzbel
After nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, Belinda Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has candidly shared how she copes with public criticism and its impact on her life.
Mzbel disclosed that harsh public criticisms hurt her a lot to the extent that she could weep in some moments just because of how she is unfairly criticized sometimes.
Speaking on Wontumi TV, Mzbel recounted how she dealt with harsh public criticisms as someone who has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time, adding that it impacted her life positively.
“It's been 20 years in the industry, I started in 2004 and we are in 2024 now. It's about branding because when I started I had no clue about the entertainment industry. I didn't take it seriously as a business but after listening to comments about me I changed.
"Sometimes when I go to my social media page and people bash me it hurts, some say I'm a strong woman but I cry behind the scenes. Afterwards, I take a cue from the criticisms and work on it to avoid it another time,” she said.
Mzbel recently joined Wontumi Media as a hostess of an entertainment show on Wontumi TV.
