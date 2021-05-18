Too many beautiful girls in the world makes me wonder how marrying one wife works - KiDi

In a conversation with Giovani Caleb, KiDi who is a father of a his son named Zane, confessed that every day comes with the realization that there are a lot of beautiful women in the world, hence, choosing one woman as a wife very difficult.

“Every day when I wake up, I get the realization that there are many women in the world. I don’t understand how monogamy works,” the singer who is out with a new song song 'Touch It' said on the show.

In related news, the singer opened up about his relationship life during an interview with pulse.com.gh a few days ago where he said he has about three ex-girlfriends. "Until marriage you are single," he said.