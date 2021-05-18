RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Too many beautiful girls in the world makes me wonder how marrying one wife works - KiDi

Authors:

Selorm Tali

KiDi seems to have let the cat out of the bag as to why his gender can't zip it even if they find that one person.

KiDi
KiDi KiDi Pulse Ghana

The 'Gyal Dem Sugar' singer whilst on TV3's Showbiz 360 was asked when he will get married and he said he does not understand how marrying one woman works because there are too many beautiful women in the world.

Recommended articles

In a conversation with Giovani Caleb, KiDi who is a father of a his son named Zane, confessed that every day comes with the realization that there are a lot of beautiful women in the world, hence, choosing one woman as a wife very difficult.

Every day when I wake up, I get the realization that there are many women in the world. I don’t understand how monogamy works,” the singer who is out with a new song song 'Touch It' said on the show.

In related news, the singer opened up about his relationship life during an interview with pulse.com.gh a few days ago where he said he has about three ex-girlfriends. "Until marriage you are single," he said.

In the video below, KiDi said his heart has been broken by a girl before but it actually helped him because he has made great music from it. Watch the video below to hear more from him.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.